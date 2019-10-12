Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
212 N. Stadium Rd.
Oregon, OH
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
212 N. Stadium Rd.
Oregon, OH
Doris Marie Shiple


1923 - 2019
Doris Marie Shiple Obituary
Doris Marie Shiple

Doris Marie Shiple, 96, of Oregon, Ohio passed away peacefully Thursday, October 10, 2019 at St. Charles Hospital. She was born on June 6, 1923 at home in Perrysburg, Ohio to Everett and Bertha (Pratt) Mahler. Doris dedicated her life to her family.

Doris is survived by her children: Ronald (Debbie Speer) Shiple, Mary (Robert) Gardner, Beverly (Ronald) Pelton, Jerome (Patricia) Shiple, Richard (Connie) Shiple, Karen (Frederick) Baumgartner, Barbara (John) Gray, Marcia (John) Knollman, and Christine Granger; 26 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and 1 great great-grandchild. Doris was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph Shiple; daughter, Nancy Dominique; and 5 sisters.

Friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd. in Oregon (419) 693-9304, on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 212 N. Stadium Rd. in Oregon, Tuesday at 10 a.m. where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Elara Caring Hospice.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on Oct. 12, 2019
