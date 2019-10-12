|
Doris Marie Shiple
Doris Marie Shiple, 96, of Oregon, Ohio passed away peacefully Thursday, October 10, 2019 at St. Charles Hospital. She was born on June 6, 1923 at home in Perrysburg, Ohio to Everett and Bertha (Pratt) Mahler. Doris dedicated her life to her family.
Doris is survived by her children: Ronald (Debbie Speer) Shiple, Mary (Robert) Gardner, Beverly (Ronald) Pelton, Jerome (Patricia) Shiple, Richard (Connie) Shiple, Karen (Frederick) Baumgartner, Barbara (John) Gray, Marcia (John) Knollman, and Christine Granger; 26 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and 1 great great-grandchild. Doris was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph Shiple; daughter, Nancy Dominique; and 5 sisters.
Friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd. in Oregon (419) 693-9304, on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 212 N. Stadium Rd. in Oregon, Tuesday at 10 a.m. where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Elara Caring Hospice.
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 12, 2019