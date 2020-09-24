1/1
Doris Marilyn Matthews
1928 - 2020
Doris Marilyn Matthews

Doris Marilyn Matthews, age 91, passed away peacefully September 21, 2020. Doris was born October 11, 1928 in Cedar Rapids Iowa to Rev. Theodore and Mary Ann (Vollstedt) Klaudt. She married Robert (Bob) Matthews, love of her life, on June 5, 1953 who preceded her in death in 1997.

Doris and Bob enjoyed a very full life of golf, travel, great food, and socializing among their many circles of friends.

Doris remained in her own home, took care of her house, maintained her pool and continued to drive. She had a fall in spring and could no longer remain in her home. She spent her last 3 months with her son and daughter-in-law.

Doris is survived by her son and daughter, their spouses and children, and her great grandchildren. Daughter, Lorri (Don) Thompson; granddaughter, Casey (Jeremy) Smith; grandson, Jason (Hadley) McCutcheon; great granddaughters, Olivia, Sarah, and Hannah; step granddaughters, Sarah (Adam) Bialek; great granddaughters, Zada, Lilly, Kesha Thompson. Son, Mark (Dawn) Matthews; granddaughter, Rachel (Justin) Agens; great granddaughters, Juno and Maple; granddaughter, Jodi (Lucas) Polito;and great grandchildren, Atlas, Eli, and Margaret; Nieces, Judi Kelly-Bost (John), Linda Deline (Mark); Nephews, James Matthews (Cindy), Gary Kelly (Caron).

Visitation will be held at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, Toledo, Ohio, on Friday, September 25th from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral ceremony begins at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

walterfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
SEP
25
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
