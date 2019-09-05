Home

Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace United Methodist Church
601 E. Boundary St.
Perrysburg, OH
Doris Mary (Gross) Kottke


1925 - 2019
Doris Mary (Gross) Kottke

Doris Mary (Gross) Kottke passed from this life on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Doris was born in Luckey, Ohio on October 3, 1925.

Doris married Myron Kottke, of Minnesota, on December 17, 1950, and together they continued their educations with Doris attending North Central College, (Class of 1952) and Myron continuing his seminary training.

Doris is survived by her husband, of 69 years, Pastor Myron M. Kottke; daughter Kerry Lee Bradley; nephews Duane A. (Allyson) Gross and Randall R. (Julie) Gross; niece Mary Kathyrn Schaefer and cousin Ruth McMaster. Her son Kevin L. Kottke preceded her in death.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 601 E. Boundary St., Perrysburg, Ohio, with Pastor Dennis Ditto officiating. Your presence would be greatly appreciated. Memorial contributions in Doris's name can be given to Grace United Methodist Church or Heritage Corner Health Care, 1069 Klotz Rd. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.

Published in The Blade on Sept. 5, 2019
