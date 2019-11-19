Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Shull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris May Shull


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris May Shull Obituary
Doris May Shull

Doris May Shull, 89, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 at Flower Hospital. She was born February 9, 1930, in Ottawa Lake, MI, to Cleon and Florence (Fisher) Haskins. Doris married Cyril J. Shull in 1950 and enjoyed 43 years of marriage until his passing in 1993.

She was a former long-time member of Olivet Lutheran Church, and the American Legion Joseph Diehn Post. She loved bowling and played into her 80's, as well as playing cards and doing crossword puzzles. She loved her family gatherings, especially at the holidays.

She is survived by her loving children, Diane (Gerald) Dauer, Rich Shull, Suzy (Harold) Jones, Luann (Darrel) Lindhorst, and Joann (Daniel Ebersole) Phoenix; six grandchildren, 12 great, and three great great grandchildren; and very special companion, Stan Chandler. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Cyril J. Shull; parents; brother, Paul Haskins; and granddaughter, Amanda Lee Lindhorst.

Friends may join the family for visitation at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, Ohio, Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., where the Funeral Service will be held Friday, November 22, at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Those wishing to give a memorial are asked to consider the . Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reeb Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -