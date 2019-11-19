|
|
Doris May Shull
Doris May Shull, 89, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 at Flower Hospital. She was born February 9, 1930, in Ottawa Lake, MI, to Cleon and Florence (Fisher) Haskins. Doris married Cyril J. Shull in 1950 and enjoyed 43 years of marriage until his passing in 1993.
She was a former long-time member of Olivet Lutheran Church, and the American Legion Joseph Diehn Post. She loved bowling and played into her 80's, as well as playing cards and doing crossword puzzles. She loved her family gatherings, especially at the holidays.
She is survived by her loving children, Diane (Gerald) Dauer, Rich Shull, Suzy (Harold) Jones, Luann (Darrel) Lindhorst, and Joann (Daniel Ebersole) Phoenix; six grandchildren, 12 great, and three great great grandchildren; and very special companion, Stan Chandler. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Cyril J. Shull; parents; brother, Paul Haskins; and granddaughter, Amanda Lee Lindhorst.
Friends may join the family for visitation at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, Ohio, Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., where the Funeral Service will be held Friday, November 22, at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Those wishing to give a memorial are asked to consider the . Online condolences to
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019