Doris M. Stagnolia-Meidt



Doris M. Stagnolia-Meidt, 85, passed away on June 27, 2019 in Sylvania at Sunset Village. She was born on August 31, 1933 in Toledo to Georgia and Melvin Snyder.



Prior to her retirement, Doris was a longtime employee at Foodtown Grocery Store. She was a lifetime member of the Woman's Auxiliary VFW Post #606. Doris enjoyed bowling, RV camping, playing cards and visiting casinos. She also liked listening to country music, was a regular mall walker and park walker with her late husband Jerry.



She is survived by her loving children, son, Robert (Linda) Adams, Sharon (Lloyd) Beck; grandchildren, Toby (Mike) Antrobus, James (Cora) Adams, Jason (Barb) White; great- grandchildren, Kaitlan, Alyssa, Tyler; 11 step great- grandchildren, and brother James (Pam) Snyder. She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands DC Adams, Johnnie Stagnolia and Jerry Meidt; granddaughter Jeanna Adams.



Her family wishes to extend special thanks to the caregivers and entire staff at Sunset Village and Ashanti Hospice for the wonderful care and comfort that they gave our loved one.



Friends are invited to visit on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2:00-6:00pm in the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave. where funeral services will being on Monday at 10:00AM. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The or the Humane Society. To send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.



www.ansberg-west.com





Published in The Blade on June 29, 2019