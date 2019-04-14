Home

Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Dorisann Shook
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Regina Coeli Church
Dorisann "Doris" Shook, age 89, of Temperance, MI, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Flower Hospital, Sylvania, OH surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 23, 1929 in Toledo, OH to George and Thelma (Hiteshaw) Duvall. Doris was employed as a sales associate at Tiedtke's Department Store and B.R. Baker's in downtown Toledo, and as a cashier at Foodtown Grocery Store, retiring in 1979. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker, she loved her family and proudly followed her children's and grandchildren's activities and accomplishments. Doris enjoyed square dancing and line dancing with her husband Robert, and playing Euchre with her friends at the Eleanor Kahle Center and the Bedford Senior Center. She and Robert were longtime parishioners of Regina Coeli Catholic Church.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; and by her beloved husband of 58 years, Robert Shook (married July 14, 1951). Surviving are their daughters, Lynnette (Andy) Sattler, Bonnie (Tim) Myers, and Mary Beth (Scott) Lorenzen; grandchildren, Christopher (Jenny) Baldwin, Andrea (Todd) Olstad, Amy (Chris) Lehnert, Lisa Myers (Scott Staton), Scott Myers (Felicia Oehler), Adam Lorenzen, Katy Lorenzen, and Eric Lorenzen (Jessica DuPont); and great-grandchildren, Julia and Jon Olstad, Maicy and Travis Lehnert, Mariah and Lukas Lorenzen, and Makai and Ryu Tsang. Also surviving are Doris's sister, Mary Jane Swigart; sister-in-law, Sue Rachowiak; and nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 16 from 3-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. with a Rosary at 6 p.m. Funeral services will begin Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass in Regina Coeli Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial tributes may be given to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation. Condolences may be shared with the family at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019
