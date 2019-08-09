|
Dorothea J. Berger
Dorothea J. Berger, 96, of Curtice, Ohio, passed away Monday. August 5, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. Dorothy was born in Jerusalem Township, Ohio on June 12, 1923 to Edward and Amelia (Carstensen) Long. Dorothea graduated from Genoa in 1941, where she played on the women's basketball team. She also went to Purdue University, where she studied to become a Lab Tech. She worked at Stokely Foods and Dolly Madison Cakes for over 18 years, before enjoying retirement. Dorothea was a talented musician and played trombone in the lady's orchestra. She was also an avid stamp collector.
Dorothea is survived by her son, Walter "Butch" (Barbara) Berger; a niece; a nephew; and feline companions, Squeakers and Lucky. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Berger; parents; and sisters, Frances Leisenhimer, Edna Conrad and Alice Long.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Visitation will also be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church Blackberry, 17877 OH-579, Martin, OH on Monday, August 12 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Dorothea's name can be directed to St. Peter's Lutheran Church Blackberry or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Dorothea's family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, special friend David and caregivers, Chris and Debye, for their compassion during this time.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 9, 2019