Dorothea Quinn
Surrounded by loved ones, Dorothea Louise (Patterson) Quinn passed on February 11, 2019 at Ohio Living Swan Creek. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald E. Quinn, and daughter, Theresa A. Quinn-Lee. She is survived by children Rodney Quinn, Kim (Duane) Richardson, Antoinette (Neail) Goodloe, Anthony Quinn, Quintin (Felicia) Quinn and a host of family members and friends.
Visitation: Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at The House of Day. Celebration of Life: Monday, February 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by Homegoing Service at 11:00 a.m. at The Indiana Avenue Baptist Church.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 15, 2019