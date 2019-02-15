Home

POWERED BY

Services
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
The Indiana Avenue Baptist Church
Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
The Indiana Avenue Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothea Quinn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothea Quinn

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Dorothea Quinn Obituary
Dorothea Quinn

Surrounded by loved ones, Dorothea Louise (Patterson) Quinn passed on February 11, 2019 at Ohio Living Swan Creek. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald E. Quinn, and daughter, Theresa A. Quinn-Lee. She is survived by children Rodney Quinn, Kim (Duane) Richardson, Antoinette (Neail) Goodloe, Anthony Quinn, Quintin (Felicia) Quinn and a host of family members and friends.

Visitation: Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at The House of Day. Celebration of Life: Monday, February 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by Homegoing Service at 11:00 a.m. at The Indiana Avenue Baptist Church.

www.houseofday.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.