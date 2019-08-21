|
Dorothy A. Nowak
Dorothy Nowak peacefully passed on to her eternal reward Monday, August 19, 2019 surrounded by her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was born in Toledo, OH to Ollie (Aloysius) and Sophie (Nowaczyk) Wieczorek on November 22, 1935.
Dorothy will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She married L. Richard (Dick) Nowak on April 21, 1956 and he survives. Other survivors are their two children, Cindy (Marty) McGurk and Greg (Lisa) Nowak. Her grandchildren are Andy (Colleen) McGurk, Dan McGurk, and Mitch (Stephanie Koppert) McGurk. They fondly called Dorothy, "Nana" and were most fortunate to enjoy many family gatherings and travels with their grandparents. Two great grandchildren, Theodore James McGurk and namesake Dorothy Lucille McGurk were the sunshine of Dorothy's life. Also surviving and part of the family are two brothers-in law, David (Jan) Nowak and Fred Nowak. Dorothy will be missed and remembered by her family, cousins, and friends.
"Junior," as Dick called her, attended Central Catholic High School. She was a dental assistant before marriage. Dorothy was also self-employed in being a forerunner in organizing and running a home cleaning business before they became popular.
Dorothy loved humming birds and gardening. She also enjoyed bingo, visits to the casino, and belonged to a bunco club with other moms from St. Hyacinth parish who became lifelong friends. Dick and Dorothy were fortunate to have traveled to several places in the U.S. and Europe. Dorothy was also a travelling companion and supporter of her husband's many endeavors.
Family and friends can visit on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. at the W.K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. The rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. and will be led by sister-in-law, Sr. Geraldine Nowak, OSF. The Liturgy of Resurrection will be Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Hyacinth Church, Parkside Blvd. Visitation will also be held at the Church beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, August 23. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
In place of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Lucas County Special Olympics.
Dorothy's adult children, Cindy and Greg would like to extend a huge THANK YOU to their father, Dick, for being a superb caregiver these last four years. Dick and Dorothy also modeled for their children and grandchildren how to live out their marriage vows.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 21, 2019