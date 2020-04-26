Dorothy A. Zeadker Dorothy A. Zeadker, 88, of Oregon, Ohio passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Landings of Oregon. Dorothy was born in Toledo, Ohio on July 10, 1931 to Henry and Elsie (Zeller) Meier. After the death of her parents at an early age, Dorothy lived at the Lutheran Orphanage Home. She graduated from Waite High School. She was married to her first love, Gene Zeadker for 51 years. After his passing, she enjoyed 17 years with her loving boyfriend, Gene Saunders. Her true passion was being a loving Mom, grandma, and great-grandma. Dorothy is survived by her children, Cyndi (John) Vargo, Sandy Zeadker, Kathy Smothers, and Jodi (Ruben) Perales; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; her loving brother, Bill Meier; and niece, Debbie Hyatt. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant daughter, Kay; infant grandson, Craig Tillett; sister, Ruthie Rought and her "second Mom" Esther Mollett. Graveside services will take place at First St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery at 2471 Seaman Rd, at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, April 27,2020. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date. www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.