Witzler Shank/Trilby Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 473-1301
Dorothy Angela Jones


1922 - 2020
Dorothy Angela Jones Obituary
Dorothy Angela Jones

Dorothy Angela Jones, 97, of Toledo, OH, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Vibrant Life Senior Living in Temperance, MI. She was born on September 13, 1922, in Toledo to Michael J. and Antoinette V. (Krecioch) Jablonski "Jones".

Dorothy was a graduate of the University of Toledo, where she received her bachelor's degree. She proudly served her country in the United States Navy Waves during WWII and was a member of VFW Post 606 Ladies Auxiliary. Dorothy worked for over 40 years with City Auto Stamping as a bookkeeper before retiring in 1982. She enjoyed bowling, bingo and cards. Dorothy was a devout catholic and belonged to St. Clement Catholic Church.

Dorothy is survived by her siblings, Charles (Mary) Jones and Dolores Poston; 12 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Michael Jones and Carl Jones.

Due to the current circumstances, funeral services will be private. Interment will be held at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the and St. Clement Catholic Church. Arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 3219 Tremainsville Road, Toledo, OH 43613 (419-473-1301). Condolences can be made online at

www.witzlershanktrilby.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020
