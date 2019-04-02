Dorothy Ann Henton



Dorothy Ann Henton, 77, of Walbridge, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at at Twin Towers. She was born on January 10, 1942 to Norman and Louise (Linke) Bockbrader in Moline, OH. She was a 1960 graduate of Lake High School and a 1964 graduate of the Ohio State University. Dorothy married Charles F. Henton on July 22, 1967 and he survives. She was employed as a Medical Technologist after college, then obtained her teaching certificate where she excelled as a Special Education teacher for Northwood Schools for 25 years. Her memberships included the OSU Sorority, Kappa Delta and Zion Lutheran Church.



Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Charles; children, Glen (Lori) Henton, Andy (Elizabeth) Henton, and Heather (Jeremy) Alden; grandchildren, Lyle, Lane, Ella and Andrew Henton, Alex, Julia, Hailey and Tate Alden; sister, Mary Ellen Klaege; and brothers, Howard (Kate) Bockbrader, and Rollie (Tracy) Bockbrader.



Friends will be received on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, OH from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, Latcha, 26535 Pemberville Rd. Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Private interment will take place at Lake Township Cemetery.



Memorials may be directed to or the UC Health Barrett Cancer Center. Online condolences to Dorothy's family may be made at:



