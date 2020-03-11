|
Dorothy Ann Kralovic
Dorothy Ann Kralovic, age 91, formerly of Toledo, passed away at 4:50 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Heritage Care Center in Findlay. She was born on September 8, 1928, in Toledo, Ohio to August and Katie (Prass) Hendricks. She was later adopted by George and Ella (Prass) Decker. She married John Kralovic on August 14, 1965, and he preceded her in death on September 22, 2004.
Dorothy was a 1946 graduate of Whitney High School and was a secretary for the Toledo Public Schools, Board of Education as well as a homemaker. She was a former member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and attended St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and antiques.
Surviving Dorothy are her daughter, Christina K. (Robert) Ricker of Findlay; step daughter, Suzanne (Jack) Wlodarz of Queen Creek, AZ; stepsons: Michael (Kathy) Kralovic of Maumee, OH, Jan (Paula) Kralovic of Northwood, OH, and Mark Kralovic of Northwood, OH. She has 3 grandsons, 8 step-grandchildren, and 4 step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by siblings: Herbert Decker, George Decker, Robert Hendricks, Fred Hendricks, August Hendricks, and Hilda Decker Lenz.
Dorothy's family would like to thank her nurses, caregivers, and the staff at The Heritage for the wonderful care given to her and for making her feel at home.
Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 617 West Main Cross Street, Findlay, Ohio, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 11:00 a.m. Father Michael Zacharias will officiate. A private burial will be held at a later date at Toledo Memorial Park. Coldren-Crates Funeral Home in Findlay are handling the arrangements. Online condolences are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020