Dorothy Anne King
Dorothy Anne King 97, of Perrysburg, Ohio, and formerly of Temperance, Michigan, died Sunday, August 11, 2019 at her residence in Perrysburg Commons, Perrysburg, Ohio. Born February 6, 1922, in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of Walter and Anna (Horachek) Wysocki. She married Glenn T. King on June 27, 1942 at St. Catherine Church, Cleveland, Ohio, and preceded her in death on November 17, 2002.
She was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Temperance, MI, where she was active in the RSVP, and the rummage sale and the Bedford Seniors where she assisted with Meals on wheels.
Dorothy was employed with the Bedford Public Schools in the Cafeteria and the playground with the kids, and enjoyed playing Bunco, euchre, golf and loved her grandkids and their activities.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn T. King; son, Bruce T. King; brothers, Raymond, Ronald and Richard Wysocki.
Surviving are her loving children, Dan (Chris) King, Bonnie (Steve) Halsey, Michael King and Joanne Moore; 7 grandchildren, Danny, Mark, Jeff, Patty and Lori; Amanda and Jacob; 10 great-grandchildren, and other relatives, family and friends.
Visitation will be from 3-8 pm Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. with the Rosary offered at 7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, August 19, 2019, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 8330 Lewis Avenue, Temperance, Michigan 48182, where she will lie in state after 10:00 am with Mass following at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, 28555 Starbright Blvd, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019