Dorothy Anne PindoleyDorothy Anne Pindoley, age 85, a lifelong resident of Rossford, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio with her family by her side. She was born on October 22, 1934, in Rossford to Joseph and Florence (Stapinski) Sankiewicz. Dorothy was a 1952 graduate of Rossford High School and was a lifelong member of All Saints Catholic Church in Rossford. She enjoyed gardening in her yard, ethnic cooking for her family and she had a love for animals. Dorothy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be forever missed.Left to cherish her memory are her three sons, David (Connie), Donald (Janet) and Daniel Pindoley; grandchildren, Kevin (Julie), Katherine, Jennifer and Matthew Pindoley; sister in-law, Fran Sankiewicz; nephew, Joseph (Tila) Sankiewicz; nieces, Anne (John) Smith and Susan (Jeff) Payden.Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald Pindoley, who passed away February 4, 2020; and brother, John Sankiewicz.Family and friends may visit at the Sujkowski –Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd., Rossford, Ohio 43460, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 3-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 10:00 AM at All Saints Catholic Church, 628 Lime City Rd. Rossford, Ohio, where the family will greet visitors beginning at 9:00 am. Interment will follow at Ft. Meigs Cemetery in Perrysburg. Per the state mandate social distancing and facial covering is required at all locations. Memorial contributions may be directed to All Saints Catholic Church. To leave online expressions of sympathy please visit: