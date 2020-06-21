Dorothy B. McCrory
Dorothy B. McCrory, age 82, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on June 15, 2020. She was born to George Leo Buck and Margaret Mary (Phillips) in Toledo, Ohio on April 19, 1938. She graduated from Libbey High School, earned a BA from the University of Toledo and went on to graduate number one in her class from the University of Toledo College of Law in 1964.
Due to gender discrimination common at the time, Dorothy was unable to find employment as an attorney after Law School. Thus, she started her professional career as a social worker at Lucas County Children's Services. Around 1975 she was hired by Jack Gallon to do Workers Compensation law at his firm. In 1985 she started her own law firm, which she grew to include 20 employees. As a self-made woman, Dorothy cared deeply about the barriers that women and minorities face obtaining their full rights to participate in the economic and social life of America. Early in her career, she participated in cases under title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Throughout her life she supported progressive change through charitable giving and drawing attention to injustice wherever she saw it.
Dorothy loved the outdoors, especially water. She owned property with access to Lake Erie and enjoyed piloting her boat on the lake and fishing for Perch and Walleye. Dorothy often vacationed in Georgia with her brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews. She loved to golf and was an active member of the Toledo Ski Club.
Dorothy never forgot her roots. She championed both her immediate and extended family's success in ways small and large throughout her life. She was devoted to her grandsons Paul IV and Derek. She never missed an event, a milestone or an opportunity to spoil them. She could often be seen with them shopping, golfing, at the movies or out to eat. She loved sweets, and a day out with her boys was not complete without stopping for ice cream.
Dorothy will be sorely missed by her family including her sons, Paul McCrory III (Anna) and Christian McCrory; sister, Margaret Jennings; brother, Jack Buck; grandsons, Paul IV and Derek; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Mary; brothers, Joe, George and Bob.
The family will receive guests from 2:00-8:00 p.m. (memorial service at 7:00 p.m.) on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. Toledo. Tributes may be made to: Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic masks are strongly encouraged during visitation; please help us stay safe while celebrating Dorothy's life. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.