Dorothy B. "Nassar" Saba



Dorothy B. "Nassar" Saba, 99, passed away on April 30, 2019, and went to be with her her beloved husband, Jim and with the Lord. Her life was complete with family, church, and work.



She kept active by working at Rossford Ordinance Depot, during WW II, from 1942-1952. After raising her family of three, she worked for Foodtown Food Store, as a cashier from 1955-1979. After Jim passed away, she worked at Riverside Hospital Pharmacy, as a lunch cashier and in the gift Shop for 5 years. Her last employment was with the Board of Elections as a Judge and later at the Government Center, downtown, working on absentee votes.



Church was very much a part of her living. She belonged to the ladies Benevolent Society of St. George Orthodox Cathedral for many years, as a member and an officer. Dorothy enjoyed games on the internet, reading, playing cards, jig saw puzzles and search-a-word. Dorothy also loved to sing (not too good) and dance.



She is survived by her daughters, Christine Malaska and Beverly Ellerbrock; son, James T. "Tony" Saba; sister, Evelyn Zogaib; 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.



Family and friends are invited to visit on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 2-7 p.m., at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral, 3754 Woodley Road, where Trisagion prayers will follow at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551.



Ansberg-West Funeral Directors (419) 472-7633.



Online condolences may be sent to Dorothy's family at



www.ansberg-west.com





Published in The Blade on May 2, 2019