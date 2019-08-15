|
|
Dorothy Benson
Dorothy Benson passed away August 12 at Wolf Creek in Holland, Ohio where she was a resident and was also under the care of ProMedica Hospice.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 72 years, Robert, Sr. Surviving are her children, Robert, Jr. (Elaine) of Sylvania, OH and daughter, Joyce Turney of Toledo, OH. Dorothy has six grandchildren; Robert Brasel, Peggy Brasel, Chris (Dr. Rebecca Marshall) Denny, Caryn Denny, Robert Benson, III and Krista Allen. Great granddaughter, Jennifer Brasel and great-great granddaughters, Racheal Brasel, Avery Allen and Jetta and Brielle Denny. She was a member and past matron of Fort Industry and Samaria Eastern Star, and also belonged to White Shrine and Oriental Shrine along with Daughters of the Nile. She was also a member of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church.
Friends will be received on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 3219 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, OH 43613 (419-473-1301). Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Forest Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to ProMedica Hospice. Condolences can be shared online at
www.witzlershanktrilby.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 15, 2019