Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Neapolis Church of Christ
8221 Main St
Neapolis, OH
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:30 AM
Neapolis Church of Christ
8221 Main St
Neapolis, OH
Dorothy (Reynolds) Brooks


1928 - 2020
Dorothy (Reynolds) Brooks Obituary
Dorothy (Reynolds) Brooks

Dorothy (Reynolds) Brooks, 91, of Maumee, Ohio died Sunday, January 12, 2020 at home. She was born on January 19, 1928 in Knoxville, Tennessee to Stella Riggs.

Dorothy married Walter Brooks, Sr. on April 27, 1946 in Rossville, GA. and spent 46 years together until his passing on January 27, 1993. Dorothy was a loving mother and raised their ten children. She worked for Bowling Green State University as a custodian. She enjoyed Quilting and was an avid gardener.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Diana D. (Gordon) Cox, Johnnie M. (Terry) Hatfield, Walter Brooks, Jr, Carolyn R. Brooks, Rebecca S. Meyers, Michael D. (Hannah) Brooks, Teresa A. (Jeffery) Ruehl, Matthew S. (Regina) Brooks, Mark S. (Carol) Brooks and Judy L. Brooks; 89 grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Brooks, Sr; son-in-law, Harold Meyers; sister, Florence Pack; brothers, Carl, Wade and Harold Reynolds, Ernie, John and Riley Jr. Pack.

Friends will be received at Witzler Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 (419-874-3133) on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in Neapolis Church of Christ, 8221 Main St, Neapolis, OH 43547, where funeral services will begin following the visitation at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 2265 Livernois Suite 410, Troy, MI 48083. Condolences and memories can be shared at

