Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
628 Locust St.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
628 Locust St.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Shank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Burns Shank


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Burns Shank Obituary
Dorothy Burns Shank

Dorothy "Dottie" Shank, 80, of east Toledo, Ohio passed away February 7, 2020. She was born on May 30, 1939 in Southampton, Long Island, New York to Joseph and Isabelle (Grubb) Burns. She spent her childhood years in Sag Harbor, Long Island, NY and graduated from the Academy of the Sacred Heart of Mary High School, Sag Harbor, Long Island, NY. She married the love of her life, Forrest (Pete) Shank, in 1956 and moved to Toledo where she received a warm welcome from the Shank family. It was family, friends, faith, fun and Pete, that Dot cared most about in life. She was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church and enjoyed serving as a lunchroom and Den Mother. She also was a member of St. Joseph Church, Toledo, OH enjoying the traditional Latin Mas for 15 years. Dottie loved the Long Island beaches, snowy winter days, her 3 black cats and wolves. Her true passion was having a meaningful, engaging conversation, which always included her witty yet caring sense of humor.

Surviving are her sons, Mark (Lori) Shank, Michael (Angel) Shank, Matthew Shank, and Joseph (Tammie) Shank; siblings, Maureen Wright, Joseph Burns, John (Marjorie) Burns; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and 3 feline friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Forrest and grandsons, Jonathan and Jacob.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. where the recitation of the Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. The Traditional Requiem Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 628 Locust St. Toledo, Ohio on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. where the family will greet friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in Dorothy's name may be directed to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at fightcf.cff.org.

Published in The Blade from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -