Dorothy C. Michalski
Dorothy C. Michalski, 93, passed away on December 29, 2019. She was born on July 3, 1926, to Stanley and Catherine (Poturalski) Tucholski in Toledo. Dorothy worked for Spitzer Paper Box and Acme Specialty. She was a member of St. Joseph Church (Maumee) and their Altar Society. She was also a member of the National Ladies Auxiliary for the A.U. Racing Pigeons. Dorothy also really loved playing bingo.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving husband, William L.; granddaughter, Carry; siblings, Mary Ann Norkowski, Rita Urzykowski, and Stanley Tucholski. Surviving are her children, Bill (Dianna), Gary, and Cathy (Michael) Dougherty; grandchildren, Bill, Keith, Luanne, Brandy, Amy, Gary, Steve, Danielle, Mike, and Matthew; great grandchildren; sister, Ruth (Bob) Hartwig; and extended family and friends.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday from 2-8:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, with prayers in the mortuary at 10:00 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Maumee, OH.
Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020