Home

POWERED BY

Services
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 385-5305
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Michalski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy C. Michalski


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy C. Michalski Obituary
Dorothy C. Michalski

Dorothy C. Michalski, 93, passed away on December 29, 2019. She was born on July 3, 1926, to Stanley and Catherine (Poturalski) Tucholski in Toledo. Dorothy worked for Spitzer Paper Box and Acme Specialty. She was a member of St. Joseph Church (Maumee) and their Altar Society. She was also a member of the National Ladies Auxiliary for the A.U. Racing Pigeons. Dorothy also really loved playing bingo.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving husband, William L.; granddaughter, Carry; siblings, Mary Ann Norkowski, Rita Urzykowski, and Stanley Tucholski. Surviving are her children, Bill (Dianna), Gary, and Cathy (Michael) Dougherty; grandchildren, Bill, Keith, Luanne, Brandy, Amy, Gary, Steve, Danielle, Mike, and Matthew; great grandchildren; sister, Ruth (Bob) Hartwig; and extended family and friends.

Family and friends may visit on Thursday from 2-8:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, with prayers in the mortuary at 10:00 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Maumee, OH.

Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.

Published in The Blade from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -