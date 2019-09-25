|
|
Dorothy C. Siegel
Dorothy C. Siegel, beloved Professor of Linguistics at the University of Toledo for 33 years, passed away at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg on Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was 72 years old.
Dr. Siegel received her PhD in Linguistics from MIT in 1974 and joined the faculty of the University of Toledo's Department of English Language and Literature in 1977, where she served on many university committees, including the Arts and Sciences Council and the Executive Committee of the Faculty Senate. Her Emeritus Citation noted, "Contemporary linguistics textbooks refer frequently to Dr. Siegel's groundbreaking work in what is now known as 'Lexical Phonology.'" She was a vibrant, challenging, and encouraging teacher, whose students and friends alike appreciated her warmth, wit, and love of stimulating conversation. Dorothy was an avid baseball and college football fan and was unbeatable at Scrabble.
Born in New York City, Dorothy was raised in Birmingham, AL, the eldest of three children. Preceded in death by her parents, Abraham and Florence Siegel, and by her younger brothers, David and Richard Siegel; she is survived by her sisters-in-law, Camille D'Ascoli and Sharon Isay, nephew Aaron (Jenna) Siegel, by nieces, Robin Siegel and Lily Siegel, and by many cousins. She also is survived by numerous friends and colleagues whom she considered to be her Toledo family and who will dearly miss her. A celebration of Dorothy's life will take place at The Toledo Club on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Toledo Museum of Art, the Toledo Alliance for the Performing Arts, the UT Department of English, or to a .
Published in The Blade from Sept. 25 to Nov. 1, 2019