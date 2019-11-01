|
|
(News story) Dorothy C. Siegel, an emeritus professor of linguistics at the University of Toledo who was respected for her intellect and teaching, but also her capacity for fun and friendship, died Sept. 22 in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg Township. She was 72.
She had breast cancer, which was in remission for some time, and was ill for about six weeks, said Karin Jacobson, a friend and, in the early 1980s, a graduate student of hers.
"As outgoing and bubbly and ebullient as she was, she was private in some ways," Ms. Jacobson said.
Ms. Siegel was hired at UT in 1977 as an assistant professor of English and linguistics and was promoted to associate professor in 1981. She retired in 2010 and became a professor emerita.
She served on the undergraduate program advisory committee of the Linguistic Society of America. The society, in noting her death, referred to Ms. Siegel's research in lexical phonology as groundbreaking and still referenced in textbooks.
"She certainly was up on the scholarship. She was an excellent teacher," said Samir Abu-Absi, a colleague, a linguist, and former UT English department chairman.
"The way I always thought about her was, she was certainly devoted to her discipline, but she was more devoted even to her students," Mr. Abu-Absi said.
Ms. Jacobson recalled the experience of being a first-year graduate student taking a class of Ms. Siegel's.
"The thing about Dorothy was she was really smart. You had to have your smart-girl pants on when you talked to her," Ms. Jacobson said.
She didn't mean for her intellect to intimidate.
"If you had questions she was helpful, and she was encouraging of students, but she wouldn't let you slide," Ms. Siegel said. "She tried to bring out the best in people. She challenged you."
She was interested in the physiological components of speech, "what in your body allows you to form speech," Ms. Jacobson said. "She was so well spoken, and she loved words so much, and she was thoughtful about the way she spoke in a professional sense in the classroom."
Yet to shut down a student's empty verbosity, Ms. Siegel offered, "'So-and-so, we have had quite enough of your uninformed intuition,'" Ms. Jacobson recalled.
That endeared Ms. Siegel to Ms. Jacobson and Jennifer Rockwood - who later taught in the UT theater department - and they and the professor became friends.
Ms. Siegel's other research interests included the structure of English words as well as the relationship of linguistics and aphasia, an inability to use words correctly.
At UT, she served on the executive committee of the Faculty Senate and the Arts and Sciences Council.
"She was a principled, honorable woman," said Steve Goldman, a UT emeritus professor of genetics. "Principle wasn't some vague notion with her. She knew who she was and what she believed in. She acted accordingly."
They met shortly after she started at UT.
"I can't imagine that she was ever outside of my life," Mr. Goldman said. "She was fun. She would call to chew, and what she meant by chew was shoot the breeze and catch up.
"We talked about everything from our family to national politics and what was going on with our friends in the city. She was discreet," Mr. Goldman said. "She knew what to share and what not to share."
She liked food and baseball and Alabama football - she grew up in Birmingham - and cooked Southern specialties when she invited friends and scholars and writers visiting UT to her Old West End home.
"She loved going down to the Gulf of Mexico and crabbing. She was a birder and loved wildflowers and out-of-the-way little country food joints," Ms. Jacobson said.
"She was so interested in everything. She as a polymath, really, and not afraid to enjoy life - and life with gusto," Ms. Jacobson said.
She was born April 25, 1947, in New York to Florence and Abraham Siegel and grew up in Alabama. She was a graduate of Shades Valley High School.
She received a bachelor's degree from Brandeis University and a doctorate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
There are no immediate survivors.
A celebration of Ms. Siegel's life will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Toledo Club. Tributes are suggested to the Toledo Museum of Art, the Toledo Alliance for the Performing Arts, the UT department of English, or a .
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 1, 2019