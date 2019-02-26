Dorothy Cisek



Dorothy Cisek, 83, of Toledo went gently into the night on February 24, 2019 at Hospice of NW Ohio. She lost her battle with bile duct cancer, but went out the way she wanted, on her own terms. She was born on July 2, 1935. She attended St. Hedwig's for grade school and that is where she was baptized, received her sacraments and was married. She was a 1953 graduate of Woodward High School. She went on to work in the kitchen at St. Vincent's, a short turn with Ma Bell as an operator, back when they had switchboards. Then she found her home at M&M Drugs downtown, the only late night pharmacy back then. She encountered all types of people down there and knew EVERY second and third shift officer in town. Good thing, because she had a lead foot going home after work. She finished up at Kenwood Pharmacy on Alexis which was eventually bought out by Rite Aid. She was friendly with and knew all her customers.



Dorothy met her husband, John, at a bar, and they were engaged after six days. They married on September 25, 1954 and was married for 64 years. Dorothy was always a working mother and had three children, a daughter, "who had a very beautiful mother" and two sons. She loved her yard and flowers and even mowed her own lawn until she was in her 60's. She learned how to crochet and made all of her kids, grandkids, and dogs, afghans. One giant multi-colored granny square. They still survive. She loved her Dobermans and she even walked Ushee, her last Dobe, when she was using a walker. They were a regular sight in the neighborhood. She embraced Christmas and having all her family over to celebrate. She enjoyed decorating the house for the holidays. She was in her glory with her grandkids and great grandkids, and was very proud of all of them.



Dorothy leaves behind her beloved husband John, Sr. Her children Linda (Dale) Barker, John Cisek Jr. and Mark (Jennifer) Cisek. Grandchildren: Chrissy (James) Sadowski, Edmond (Jamie Van Natta) Burgess, John (Danelle) Cisek III, Devon (Jessica) Barker, Tiffany (John) Zimmerman, Patrick and Stephanie Cisek. Great grandchildren: Kyiersten, Brynn and Major Sadowski and Savannah and Brayden Zimmerman. She will also be missed by her granddogs Lola and Murfee, who visited her regularly.



She was preceded in death by her parents Helen and Walter Tomanski, her brothers Leonard and Robert and her twin brother, Don and their spouses; her special daughter-in-law Sue Cisek and her granddaughter Sarah (Barker) Semrad. And all her well-loved Dobermans, especially Ushee!



She will also be missed by her special god children, many friends and neighbors; current and former, along with many meter readers and mail carriers whom she was especially kind to. She was a long-time parishioner of and regularly attended mass at St. Clement Church until her health prevented it. Also, the next time you set your oven for 350° please think of mom, as that was the only oven cooking temperature she knew how to cook at.



Visitation will be at Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home 5055 Secor Road Toledo, Ohio on Thursday, February 28 from 2:00 to 8:00 pm, with the Rosary to be said at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will begin Friday, March 1 at 11:15 am in the funeral home, followed by a Funeral Mass at noon at St. Clements Catholic Church. Dorothy requested she be cremated and will be going home to Dad shortly after.



Published in The Blade from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019