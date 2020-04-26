Dorothy Cooper
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sr. Dorothy Cooper, SGM Sr. Dorothy Cooper, SGM, age 88, died of complications of the coronavirus at Mary Immaculate Nursing/Restorative Center, Lawrence, MA. Sr. Dorothy had been a Grey Nun for 66 years. Born in Toledo, Ohio, the youngest of four children of Sample and Gertrude (Pinkelman) Cooper, she was predeceased by her brother, Richard and her sisters, Mary Elizabeth and Joan. She held degrees from Sr. Peter's School of Nursing, Brunswick, NJ, Boston College, Boston, MA, University of Michigan, MI, Catholic University, Washington, D.C. and an honorary doctorate from Rivier College, Nashua, NH. Sr. Dorothy had a long and distinguished career as a hospital administrator, including posts in Africa, Canada, Cambridge, Massachusetts and Toledo, OH. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. A private burial was held in Malden, MA. A Celebration of Life and Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Douglass Funeral Home, Lexington, MA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved