Dorothy E. Day
Dorothy E. Day passed away peacefully March 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Sunflower, MS, she was a driven God-fearing woman who loved the Lord and her family. Mrs. Day started The House of Day Funeral Services in 1964 alongside her husband, James L. Day. Dorothy was also an educator in Toledo Public Schools beginning her educational career at Spencer Sharpels School. She also taught at Lincoln, Waite and Libbey High School where she retired from. Dorothy was a world traveller and a devout Christian attending many churches here locally and promoting gospel music on her local broadcast. Mrs. Day was a giving and selfless person who will truly missed by all who loved and knew her.
Her loving memories will be cherished by her daughter, Cassandra Moore; son, Michael (Alison) Day Sr.; sister, Mildred Downey of Sunflower,MS; brother, Ed (Verna) Lewis of Buffalo, NY; grandchildren, Perry Moore, Darius Moore, Julius Moore, Michael (Lindsey) Day Jr., Brian (Kimberly) Day Sr., and Aaron Day; a host of great grandchildren; special cousin, Betty Strong; other cousins, family members, and friends.
Due to COVID-19 services are private and limited to immediate family members. However services will be live streamed on The House of Day facebook page and at houseofday.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020