(News story) Dorothy E. Day, daughter of business owners who became a business education teacher and a business owner and funeral director, died Saturday in the Grove at Oak Leaf Village, Sylvania. She was 93.
She had dementia, her son, Michael Day, Sr., said.
Mrs. Day and her then-husband, James Day, founded the House of Day Funeral Service in 1964 at 1325 Nebraska Ave. She became a licensed funeral director in 1972 and, not long after, House of Day president.
The family lived above the mortuary. Until she retired in 1985 from the Toledo Public Schools, she came home after school and kept the House of Day's books, and when her daughter and son were young, cooked them dinner as well.
She oversaw such headline-making innovations as drive-through viewing, which - with the family's permission - allowed shift workers, those in casual dress, the disabled, and the shy to pay their respects.
A car pulling into the drive tripped a sensor, parting drapes over a picture window and revealing the deceased in the casket. A register slid out to allow signing.
She was in charge as the House of Day built new quarters at 2550 Nebraska and relocated in 1990.
"That was a credit to her. She was looking out to my sister and me as the future," said her son, a funeral director and company president and co-owner with his sister, Cassandra Moore, also a funeral director.
"That made her so proud, to see her kids go into it, and now her grandchildren. My wife [Alison] is a funeral director and she was proud of her as well," her son said.
Mrs. Day learned from her mother, Willie Lewis, a grocery store owner in Sunflower, Miss., to help those with few means, he said.
"When someone couldn't fund everything, she would give a free service," her son said.
Still, she kept her eyes on the dollars-and-cents side of the business.
"She made sure the books balanced, the money was there, and everybody got paid in a timely manner," her son said. "She could save some money! She did that very well."
Born March 20, 1927, in Sunflower, Miss., she saw how her mother operated the town grocery, how stepfather Jim Lewis ran his dry goods store. Her mother paid for her to attend boarding school 200 miles away, the only way she, a black girl in segregated Mississippi, could get a high school education.
Mrs. Day was a graduate of Piney Woods, Miss., High School and Tennessee State University. She had relatives in Toledo and moved north. She worked at the former Rossford Ordnance Depot. She attended postgraduate courses at the University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University.
She began her teaching career in the former Spencer-Sharples Schools in western Lucas County, which became part of the Toledo district. She taught at Lincoln School in the city, then Waite and Libbey high schools. Her students learned typing, shorthand, business law - skills she believed would help young women especially be self sufficient.
"I told her if she had been my teacher, there's no telling what I would have become. She was a motivator," said Minnie Bounds, a longtime neighbor.
In 1992, Mrs. Day ran unsuccessfully for the Ohio House of Representatives. She'd been a member of Toledo club of the Negro Business and Professional Women's Clubs.
A woman of faith, she "would go to everybody's church," her son said. "She belonged to the entire body of Christ. She could be seen at church coming in with her tambourine."
She was formerly married to the late James L. Day.
Surviving are her daughter, Cassandra Moore; son, Michael Day, Sr.; sisters Mildred Downey, Rita Salmond, and Cheryl Barringer; brother, Ed Lewis; six grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private, because of the pandemic. Those services will be live streamed at noon Saturday on the House of Day's Facebook page and at houseofday.com.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 2, 2020