Dorothy E. Dixon
1923 - 2020
Dorothy E. Dixon, 96, of Sylvania, OH passed away on May 22, 2020 at Genacross at Wolfcreek. She was born on December 18, 1923 to Charles and Ruby Williams in S. Milwaukee, WI. She owned a grocery store, Dixon's Food, in Muskego, WI for many years. She started a second business of purchasing various items and reselling them at flea markets and on-line.

She is survived by her children, Thomas (Nancy) Dixon of WI, Sheila Zinder of FL, Donald (Sharon) Dixon of AR; 8 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and sister, Sonja. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Judith Petersen; son-in-law, Merriell Zinde;r and many siblings.

On-line condolences maybe left at

www.reebfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
