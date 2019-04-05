Dorothy E. Okorowski



Dorothy E. Okorowski, age 98, formerly of the Polish Village of north Toledo, and a resident of Sunset Village, Sylvania for the last seven years, passed away April 2, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born December 27, 1920 to Lucas and Mary (Grandowicz) Czarnecki.



Dorothy was a longtime member of St. Hedwig Catholic Church. She loved shopping, going out to eat, word searches and loved to polka "one more time".



Preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Hillard F. "Hilly" Okorowski and her siblings, Wanda M. Mruzek, Justine Siefke, Celia Torney, Lottie Pawlinski and Stanley Czarnecki.



Surviving are her children, Tom (Diane), Chuck (Nanette), Gary (Nora), Bill "Yogi" (Sherry), Carol (Keith) Michaels and Linda (Todd) Onisko. 16 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren (with two more on the way) and brother-in-law, William "Bill" Okorowski also survive.



The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff at Sunset Village for their care and support during Mom's residency, and to Margaret and Marilyn for their friendship.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home 2426 North Reynolds Rd. (419-531-4424) where a scripture service will be held at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday April 8, 2019 in St. Adalbert and Hedwig Catholic Church 3233 Lagrange St. Toledo, OH 43608. Please meet at the church. Entombment will follow at Lumen Christi Mausoleum at Resurrection Cemetery.



Memorial donations are suggested to Ashanti Hospice or the .



She will be greatly missed by her family.



Love you, Mom/Busia.



www.wisniewskifuneral.net





Published in The Blade on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary