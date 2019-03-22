|
|
Dorothy F. McGarry
Dorothy Frances McGarry, 86, of Oregon, Ohio and longtime resident of Little Sisters of the Poor, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. Dorothy was born in Toledo, Ohio on May 22, 1932 to William and Frances (Van Dusen) Bahls. She was an avid reader and enjoyed bingo, cooking, baking, and gardening.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Michael McGarry, Cathleen McGarry King, Linda (Mel) Gopp, and Diane (Curtis) Caywood; 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Carl (Connie) Bahls; and sister, Linda (Jim) Eck. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Steven E. McGarry; and sisters, Mary Lou & Ann.
The family will receive friends Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 1:00 pm – 6:00pm at the Gardens of St Francis, 930 South Wynn Road Oregon, where the Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday at 10:30 am. Interment will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Assisting the family, Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home.
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 22, 2019