Dorothy F. Trost



Our mom, Dorothy F. Trost, 92, of Toledo, OH went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 11, 2019 and was greeted by her loving husband of 58 years, Albert, who had been waiting for her for 16 years. She was born on November 15, 1926 in Manitou, KY to Robert and Ada Matney. Dorothy worked for the Toledo Board of Education for 21 years as a lunch room supervisor. She also worked as a silk screen stitcher for Hettrick Manufacturing for 13 years. Dorothy enjoyed working for VonEwegen and the people she met there. As a Deacon's wife, Dorothy was very involved at East Toledo Baptist Church; working with children, funeral meals and enjoyed singing in the choir. She also loved gardening and making her home feel welcoming to friends and family.



Dorothy is survived by her loving children: Roger Trost, David (Beverly) Trost, and Dawn (John) Campin; devoted grandchildren: Tammy (Craig) Strahl, Tara Trost, Jon (Lisa) Trost, Ben (Melanie) Trost, and Miranda Campin; great-grandchildren, A.J., Maddie, Nick, Nathan and Reid. She is also survived by her sister Wilma Monday. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, husband Albert; brothers, Richard and Gene Matney and her sister, Mary Dauer.



Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or .



Dorothy's family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio and also the administrative staff at Parkcliffe Memory Care especially her caregivers; Tena, Wendy, Deb, Cheyenne, Josie, Joe, Tammy, Antoinette, Allison, Amy, Cheryl, Amanda, Carol, Maria, Tabitha, Cindy, Carly, and Heather. These carers are living proof that angels do walk among us.



www.freckchapel.com



Published in The Blade from July 13 to July 15, 2019