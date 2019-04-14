|
Dorothy Farkas
Dorothy Farkas, 91, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Saturday, April 13, 2019. Dorothy was born in Toledo, Ohio, on July 7, 1927, to Stephen and Julia (Henez) Domonkos. She worked many years as a tester with Save Electric and was a dedicated member of Calvin United Church of Christ.
Dorothy is survived by her sons, Paul (Susie) Farkas and Michael Farkas; and grandchildren, Thayer Farkas and Sara Farkas. Preceded in death by parents; husband, Paul; and siblings, John, Steve, Mary, Helen and Elizabeth.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, on Thursday, April 18, 2019, from 9:00 am until time of funeral service at 11:00 am. Interment: North Oregon Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Calvin United Church of Christ. Dorothy's family wishes to thank the staff of Oregon Healthcare and Heartland Hospice for their loving care.
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019