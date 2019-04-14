Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Farkas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Farkas


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy Farkas Obituary
Dorothy Farkas

Dorothy Farkas, 91, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Saturday, April 13, 2019. Dorothy was born in Toledo, Ohio, on July 7, 1927, to Stephen and Julia (Henez) Domonkos. She worked many years as a tester with Save Electric and was a dedicated member of Calvin United Church of Christ.

Dorothy is survived by her sons, Paul (Susie) Farkas and Michael Farkas; and grandchildren, Thayer Farkas and Sara Farkas. Preceded in death by parents; husband, Paul; and siblings, John, Steve, Mary, Helen and Elizabeth.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, on Thursday, April 18, 2019, from 9:00 am until time of funeral service at 11:00 am. Interment: North Oregon Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Calvin United Church of Christ. Dorothy's family wishes to thank the staff of Oregon Healthcare and Heartland Hospice for their loving care.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now