|
|
Dorothy Flahiff Hogan
Dorothy Hogan formerly of Oregon, Ohio passed away in California after a lengthy illness. She was born in Toledo, Ohio and graduated from the Notre Dame Academy in 1949. In 1955 her and her husband, Larry moved to California.
Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Larry; children, Thomas, Brian, Michael, Kevin, Kathleen, Maureen, Eileen; 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
The last thing Dorothy talked about was that soon she would be able to hold her angel, Jerry who passed away at 18 months old. Private services were held in California. Those wishing an express of sympathy in Dorothy's memory are asked to consider Notre Dame Academy.
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019