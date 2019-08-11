|
Dorothy Ganden
Dorothy Ganden, age 93, died August 7, 2019 at Foundation Park Care Center. She was born in Toledo to Edward and Ethel (Kenig) Salzman and was a graduate of Scott High School. She met her husband-to-be, Sam Ganden while attending Scott High School and they were married on November 11, 1945, after Sam returned from serving in World War II. Dorothy did office work for 32 years at the Red & White Store on Prospect and Detroit Avenues, that she and Sam owned. At the store they were known affectionately as Miss Dorothy and Mr. Sam. She was very close with her five cousins and were called the Salzman Girls. After retiring, she enjoyed volunteering with the Sisterhood at Congregation Etz Chayim, and for many years she served as the President of the Sisterhood. Dorothy also served as President at the Darlington House for many years where she strived to keep the meals kosher for it's many Jewish residents. Her hobbies included reading a book a day and playing Mahjong three times a week with three different groups of ladies.
Dorothy stressed the importance of family and enjoyed cooking for the family, especially at the holidays.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Sam Ganden and her sister, Selma Schwartz and many close cousins. Surviving is her daughter, Ellen (Daryl) Rubin; grandchildren, Joshua, Marisa and Tynan and great grandchildren, Kylar and Dawson, and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 12 at the Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home 2426 North Reynolds Rd. Toledo, OH. 43615. Interment Beth Shalom Cemetery. Memorial donations in Dorothy's memory are suggested to Hospice of NW Ohio or a . The family is thankful to the staff at Foundation ParkAlzheimer's Care Center and Hospice of NW Ohio. Special thanks are also extended to Katy Neal, who cared for Dorothy one on one for the last eleven years.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019