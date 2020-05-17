Dorothy H. HaleJune 24, 1924 - May 16, 2020Dorothy H. Hale, 95, of Toledo, Ohio, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Sunset Village, Sylvania, Ohio. Born, June 24, 1924, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of Frederick and Helen (Swank) Maier. A 1942 graduate from the former DeVilbiss High School, she married Albert E. Hale on June 23, 1951. He preceded her in death on February 4, 2018. Dorothy was employed as a payroll clerk for Bohl Equipment in Toledo for several years. She enjoyed reading, playing pinnacle, crossword puzzles, but most of all, spending time with her family.Dorothy is survived by her loving children, Doug (Rose Ann) Hale, Sue (Jim) Fuller, Bruce (Valli) Hale, Sandy (Steve) Pennington and Bob (Pam) Hale; 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.Due to COVID-19, visitation and services will be private. The funeral services will be webcasted on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home website. Interment will be in Toledo Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Cherry Street Mission.