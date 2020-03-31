|
(News story) Dorothy Helen Newton, the creator and editor of a cookbook for the Toledo Hospital Auxiliary who at one time helped establish an antique shop for St. Joseph Parish, died Friday at Sunset Village in Sylvania. She was 93.
A Chicago native, Mrs. Newton was wooed into giving up her big-city life in 1945 while attending the University of Illinois when her roommate set her up on a date with a young U.S. Army Air Corps engineer named John "Jack" Newton from Sylvania, said her daughter, Mary Westphal of Sylvania.
"After that first date, she later told her friend, 'I'm going to marry that man,'" Ms. Westphal said. "It was love at first sight for those two."
Mrs. Newton's roommate thought the two would never see one another again. Instead, they dated for more than three years, marrying in 1949.
Her husband wanted to become a doctor and move back to Sylvania, which the couple did in the 1950s.
Ms. Westphal said her mother then devoted herself to two things: caring for the couple's five children and public service.
Following her passion for antiques, Mrs. Newton helped open and manage the St. Joseph Parish Antique Shop from 1963 to 1971 and helped to host four antique shows .
Some big-name stars visited the antique shop, including Sally Field and Burt Reynolds, Ms. Westphal said.
Mrs. Newton also helped with the Festival of Trees, the Stranahan Theater, and the Toledo Hospital Auxiliary.
Ms. Westphal said she and her siblings were often taken along to help out.
"I would say we were blessed that my mom took us along on every journey with her. We really learned what it means to give back," her daughter said.
Along with antiques, Mrs. Newton also was passionate about cooking and was featured multiple times in The Blade's food section.
Former Blade food editor Mary Alice Powell said Mrs. Newton became a favorite source in the 1980s and early 90s, particularly when it came to her expertise with Greek food.
Mrs. Newton at times would showcase her skills by inviting The Blade into her kitchen.
"She was just a very nice lady, very committed to good, nutritious food and Greek culture," Ms. Powell said. "Enjoyed sharing her recipes."
Mrs. Newton would once again use one of her passions as a fund-raising endeavor by creating the cookbook in 1992 for the Toledo Hospital Auxiliary.
Her daughter said Mrs. Newton worked with a large committee that cooked and tasted every recipe for the book to ensure they worked.
It took a couple years to make the 434-page book that contained more than 600 recipes for beginner and expert cooks alike.
Mrs. Newton learned to cook from her grandmother but only put one recipe - for grape leaves - in the book.
"The rest are too long and complicated and would scare people," she told The Blade at the time. "Some of them take three days to make."
Mrs. Newton was born Sept. 21, 1926, in Chicago, to Josephine Swoboda and Aristotle DeMet.
She lived in Illinois until after she was wed to Dr. Newton.
The couple was married for 70 years, spending most of those years in Sylvania. Three years ago, the couple moved to Sunset Village in Sylvania Township.
Surviving are her husband, Dr. Newton; daughters Mary Westphal and Patricia Virostsons; sons John, David, and Thomas Newton; sister, Connie Bezanis, 12 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren .
A celebration of life will be held later.
Memorial contributions may be made to ProMedica Toledo Hospital Foundation, 444 N. Summit St., Suite 100, Toledo, OH 43604. Online condolences can be left at reebfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 31, 2020