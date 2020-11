Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorothy "Dot" J. Hill, 77, passed away, October 28, 2020. She is survived by children, Anthony (Sara), Valerie, and Darrell Hill; 4 siblings, 8 grandchildren. Visition is Thursday, November 5, 2020, 4:00-6:00 p.m. at The House of Day. Funeral services will be Friday, November 6, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., preceded by a 11:00 a.m. Wake, at The Refreshing Place Church.





