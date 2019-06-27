Dorothy I. Tabbert



Dorothy I. Tabbert, 96, of Genoa and formerly of Graytown, Ohio, died Tuesday June 25, 2019 in Mercy-St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, after a brief illness. Dorothy was born in Martin, Ohio on December 12, 1922 to Edward & Elsie (Hoeft) Lorenzen. She married Willard H. Tabbert in Elliston, Ohio on May 20, 1943 and he preceded her in death on April 20, 1990.



Dorothy was a bus driver for the Benton-Carroll-Salem School District for 25 years, retiring in 1994. She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Elliston. In her younger years she enjoyed square dancing and helping on the farm and was always an avid card player.



Dorothy is survived by her sons, Gary L. (Judy) Tabbert, and Danny L. "Dewey" (Jean) Tabbert, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, Herb Lorenzen.



A funeral service for Dorothy will be conducted at 11 A.M., Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 9 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will take place in the Elliston Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Trinity United Church of Christ, 17955 W. Third St., Elliston, OH 43432. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.



