Dorothy J. (Sliwinski-Borer) AltSunrise April 27, 1920Sunset June 2, 2020Dorothy Jane (Sliwinski-Borer) Alt, you achieved a milestone by celebrating 100 years on this earth. Now, Jesus in his wisdom is giving you your greatest reward and letting you go home to be with the love of your life, your husband Bob and your beloved grandson Jeffrey. You were born to Joseph Sliwinski and Helen Mikolajczyk on April 27, 1920. Your life was not easy due to the times, so you had to leave school to help care for the home and family while your mom worked. Sometime later your uncle needed help so you went to work for him. There you met a young farmer and fell in love. You and Robert were married July 31, 1943. Bob provided well for the family, becoming a barber and owning his own business. Barbara was born August 26, 1946. The family was now complete.Dorothy was a homemaker who cooked up a storm, Polish food being one of her specialties. She also baked cakes from scratch and beautifully decorated them. She loved to plant flowers and tend to her garden. After Bob died she went to work at Greenwood School as a cook. She loved her job and the children she served. After 13 years of being a widow, she married Henry Alt. She and Bob were married 27 years. She and Henry 29 before he passed. She was a loving and devoted grandmother to her 3 grandchildren. After the death of Henry she started showing signs of dementia and when the family found safety an issue she was placed in assisted living. After finding the right fit, she spent her final months at Otterbein in Perrysburg.Dorothy leaves behind her loving daughter, Barbara (Deacon Paul) White; her cherished grandchildren, Lori (Jeff) Hubbard, Jeffrey Scott (in Heaven), and Christopher (Alysia) White. Also surviving are her great-grandchildren, Bianca and Brielle White, Maddy (Kyle) Fox, Brittany (John) Zilba, Jeffrey and Brandon Hubbard; great-great-grandson, Elias; sisters and brothers-in-law, Elouise Kramb, Joan Halm, Jim (Mary) Borer, Joanna Borer, and Barbara Borer.She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Helen Marquis; husbands, Robert and Henry; grandson, Jeffrey; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bernard Borer, John Borer, Herman and Margaret Borer, Eileen and Seraphim Gegorski, Ellen and Rich May, Donald Borer, Charles Halm, and Robert Kramb.Services will be held privately at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 419-476-9176 for the immediate family only due to Covid-19. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at a later date.The family wants to sincerely thank the Otterbein family who made her feel welcome and loved. Thank you to All the elder assistants and nurses for the care you gave. A special thanks to Diane, Brie, Allison and Tracy whose love and compassion were above and beyond. An extra special thanks to Shelly her former Hospice nurse, Heidi her current Hospice nurse and Chaplain Chris Roper. God knows His earth angels are doing His work beautifully.