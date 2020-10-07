Dorothy J. KekesDorothy J.Kekes, age 91, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away October 4, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo Care Center. She was born November 25, 1928, in Toledo to John and Theresa (Tyukodi) Yanco. Dorothy was a parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and was a member of their Pinochle Club. She was the neighborhood chairwoman for the Girl Scouts. Dorothy was a talented seamstress who also enjoyed ceramics and crafting. She took please in playing Bunco with her friends and attending her card club. Dorothy loved to travel in her motor home and to go fishing.Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Judy (Stacey Harden) Stewart; grandchildren, Amy and Robert; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Sean, Alex, Marilyn, Allison, and Jace; and great-great grandchildren, Andrew and Oscar. She was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Katherine; husband, Andrew; grandchildren, Keith and Kevin; sisters, Ethel, Elizabeth, and Mary; brother, Paul Rajna; and special cousin, Benice (David) Jamison.Family and friends may visit Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St., Toledo, OH. The Funeral for Dorothy will be held Thursday, October 8, at 11a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, those wishing to attend are reminded that masks and social distancing rules will be observed. Please share condolences at