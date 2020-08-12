Dorothy "Dottie" J. Murawa
Dorothy "Dottie" J. Murawa, of Toledo, OH, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was born December 1, 1936, in Toledo to the late Frank and Catherine Keil. Her childhood was spent working on the family farm with her beloved Keil and Schmitz cousins. She attended St. Charles Elementary and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1954. Dottie married the love of her life Charles Murawa, marrying on October 3, 1959. Together they had 12 children to whom she devoted all her time and love. The communities of Old Orchard and Gesu were both integral in helping Dottie and Chuck raise their family. Her positive outlook and strong faith will live on through her children and grandchildren as well as her extended family and friends.
Dottie was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; son, Michael; parents, Frank and Catherine Keil; sisters, Mary Lou Westhoven and Hilda Michel and close sister-in-law and friend, Sue Murawa. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Charlene (Robert) Donelan, Donna (Kevin) Katafias, Patrick Murawa, Mary (Dave) Super, Christine (Chris) Foetisch, Debbie McDonald, Kathy Murawa, Brenda Murawa, Dan (Kate) Murawa, Gretchen Murawa, and Maureen (Jamie) Karubas. Also surviving are 18 grandchildren, that include Brian, Patrick, Megan and Michael Donelan, Michael, Alex and Kyle Super, Jack and Kylie Foetisch, Natalie, Benjamin, Daniel and Samantha McDonald, Colleen Murawa, Owen and Anna Murawa, and Isabel and Olivia Karubas. Dottie is also survived by her sister, Sr. Angela Keil, OSF.
Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Road, on Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. where a Scripture Service will be recited at 6:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, August 14th, at Gesu Catholic Church, 2049 Parkside Blvd., Toledo, OH 43607, at 11:00 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Due to the current conditions caused by the pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required by the funeral home and the church. The Funeral Mass will be available to watch via Live Stream. If you would like to join us for Dorothy's Funeral Mass via Live Stream, please visit her obituary on the funeral home's website.
The family extends special thanks to Dottie's dedicated aide, Carrie Many and neighbors Ken and Evie Day for their genuine care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Gesu Catholic Church, Saint Ursula Academy, or St. Francis deSales High School. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.comwww.coylefuneralhome.com