Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Bedford Alliance Church
8645 Jackman Road
Temperance, MI
View Map
Dorothy J. Nichter


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy J. Nichter Obituary
Dorothy J. Nichter

Dorothy J. Nichter, 94 of Temperance, MI, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in her home. Born August 14, 1924, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of Gustav and Bertha A. (Karrick) Vossberg. A 1942 graduate of Monroe High School, she married Robert "Nick" Nichter on December 1, 1962. He preceded her in death on September 16, 2009. Dorothy was employed during WWII as a "Rosie the Riveter" for the former Packard Company and then as a secretary for Rothmoor Furs, both in Toledo, OH. She enjoyed crocheting, trips to the Toledo Zoo, Disney World, the ocean and beaches of Florida, but most of all, spending time with her family.

She is survived by her loving sisters, Margaret Klump and Walda (Lee) Stoltzfus; 25 nieces and nephews; 70 great nieces and nephews; 27 great-great nieces and nephews and 5 great-great-great nieces and nephews. Dorothy was also preceded in death by her brother, Gustav Vossberg, Jr.; sisters, Wilma Jenne and Wanda Cooper.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Bedford Alliance Church, 8645 Jackman Road, Temperance, Michigan. The family wishes to thank Lauren Williams and also the entire staff of Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the wonderful care given to Dorothy. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Arrangement by the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, Temperance, Michigan.

pawlakfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from June 2 to June 3, 2019
