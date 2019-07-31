The Blade Obituaries
Dorothy Jane Feckley


1929 - 2019
Dorothy Jane Feckley Obituary
Dorothy Jane Feckley

Dorothy Jane Feckley, of Genoa Ohio, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019 at the age of 89. She was born in Stony Ridge, Ohio on August 23, 1929, to George and Florence Hanley. She was a graduate of North Troy High School in 1947. Dorothy began her working career as a secretary for Atlas Industries. Alongside her husband Bill, they owned and operated Feckley Builders for over 40 years as well as the Genoa Dairy Queen for five years. She was a member of St. John's Church in Genoa. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, George and Florence; her siblings, June, Carl, George and Susan; her daughter, Marly (Feckley) Hennen-Connors, and her husband, William A. Feckley. She is survived by her sons, William, James, and Timothy (Deborah); grandchildren, Heath, Lance (Colleen), William, Aaron, Marcus (Kristen), Morgan, Amber, and Ashley (Paul); along with 5 great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 12:30pm on August 4, 2019 at Clay Township Cemetery followed by visitation from 1:30pm-3:30pm at St. John's Church in Genoa.

Published in The Blade on July 31, 2019
