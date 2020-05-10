Dorothy Jane Zajac
Dorothy Jane Zajac, age 92 of Rossford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Lakes of Moncolva in Maumee where she resided for the past several years. She was born on August 1, 1927 in Toledo to Joseph and Helen (Teschan) Petee. Dorothy was a graduate of Central Catholic High School in Toledo. She married Raymond Zajac and he preceded her in death in 1999. Dorothy was employed with Penta County Vocational High School for 25 years as a secretary and was a long time member of All Saints Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending the summers at her summer home in Coldwater, MI. She liked to fish, read, play solitaire by her kitchen window and people watch from her front porch. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her grandchildren and great grand children. When Dorothy was not at home, it was a good bet that she went to Tony Packo's for a "Packo Dog." Dorothy was very loving and will be deeply missed.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Gregory (Jeanne) Zajac; grandchildren, Erin Stager (Ryan), Leigh Zajac Miller (Todd), Steven Zajac (Amy), Matthew Zajac (Brooke Costilla), Sara Nowak (Joseph), daughter-in-law, Beth Zajac Liskai (Dave), 12 great grandchildren and niece, Patricia Kost.
She was preceeded in death by her Mother, Helen; husband, Raymond; and son, Gary.
Due to the pandemic health crisis, funeral services and burial at Calvary Cemetery will be private. A memorial celebration is being planned for a later date. The Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home of Rossford, OH is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions in Dorothy's memory may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice. To leave online expressions of sympathy for the family, please visit www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.