Dorothy Jean (Schelling) Elliott

Dorothy Jean (Schelling) Elliott Obituary
Dorothy Jean (nee Schelling) Elliott

On February 2, 2020, Dorothy Jean Elliott, loving mother, grandmother and sister, passed away at age 83. Dorothy had a passion for drawing and The Toledo Zoo; and enjoyed the occasional Hershey chocolate bar. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Gertrude Schelling. She is survived by her two children James and Amy; grandchildren Tessa, Emma, Noah, Evan, Jonathon and Nathan; and sister Ruth Ann Drewyor. She will also be dearly missed by furry four-legged friend, Ruby. Services will be private. Donations to a in lieu of flowers is suggested.

Published in The Blade from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
