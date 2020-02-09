|
Dorothy Jean (nee Schelling) Elliott
On February 2, 2020, Dorothy Jean Elliott, loving mother, grandmother and sister, passed away at age 83. Dorothy had a passion for drawing and The Toledo Zoo; and enjoyed the occasional Hershey chocolate bar. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Gertrude Schelling. She is survived by her two children James and Amy; grandchildren Tessa, Emma, Noah, Evan, Jonathon and Nathan; and sister Ruth Ann Drewyor. She will also be dearly missed by furry four-legged friend, Ruby. Services will be private. Donations to a in lieu of flowers is suggested.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020