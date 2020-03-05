Home

Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
7220 Dutch Road
Waterville, OH 43566
(419) 878-6530
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Maumee, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Maumee, OH
View Map
Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Resurrection Cemetery

Dorothy Joan (Golus) Sikorski


1923 - 2020
Dorothy Joan (Golus) Sikorski Obituary
Dorothy Joan (Golus) Sikorski

Dorothy Joan (Golus) Sikorski, formerly of Toledo, passed on February 28, 2020. She was a charter member of the former St. Jude Parish, member of Altar and Rosary Society, and American Legion Post 642 Auxiliary.

Loved by all, she enjoyed life as a homemaker and secretary at Surface Combustion. Preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; grandson, Brady; sisters, Pearl Koralewski, Tillie Katz, Sophie Krolak, Gertrude Zaidel, Sr. Christine Golus, Marian Jozefowicz; and brothers, Raymond and Chester (Sam). She is survived by her sons, Rev. Jeffery, Kenneth (Dan), Randy (Beth), grandson Max and many other family.

Services are March 7, 2020, at St. Joseph's Maumee. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. with funeral mass at 10:30 a.m., followed by fellowship. Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. March 9, 2020, at Resurrection Cemetery. Donations can be given to Browning Masonic Community or Waterville Fire Department appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Waterville, OH. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade on Mar. 5, 2020
