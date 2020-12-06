Dorothy KaczorowskiDorothy B. Kaczorowski, age 96, of Toledo, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Lakes of Sylvania. She was born on September 16, 1924 to Joseph and Frances (Syroka) Nadrasik in Erie, Michigan. Dorothy graduated from Woodward High School. She worked at Red Lobster for over 20 years as a waitress. Dorothy liked bowling and was an excellent cook, especially the polish menu; specifically duck soup, beet soup, pierogis, chicken paprikash, and pineapple squares. A tradition passed down from her ma was preparing a Thanksgiving feast. One of her favorite pastimes was taking her family to Sterling State Park on Sundays.Later in life, her grandchildren became her focus and she spent all the time she could with them. Dorothy would take the kids to fairs, carnivals, and Cedar Point to name a few. She had a great sense of humor that will be remembered by all. One of her most recent enjoyments for the last few years was attending Friday Happy Hour at the Lakes of Sylvania with her sons. Dorothy's smile, spirit and caring nature will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 5 brothers, Al, Norb, Louie, Joseph Jr., and Larry; sister, Virginia; son, Chuck Kaczorowski; and great-grandson, Silas Kaczorowski. Dorothy is survived by her loving sons, Mike (Brenda) Lawrence, Dewey Kaczorowski and Ken (Libbey) Kaczorowski; grandchildren, Sarah (Joe), Abby (Mike), Adam, Dominic (Rosalia), Jason (Rachel), Corey, Justin (Ebony), Ryan (Amy), Jenna (Brad), Erica (Shawn), and Gabe (Courtney); 18 great-grandchildren; brother, Art Nadrasik; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.The family will receive guests on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 2 – 3:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home – Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo (419-473-0300) with Memorial Services beginning at 3:00 p.m.Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Lakes of Sylvania, Activities Department.To leave a special message for Dorothy's family, please visit