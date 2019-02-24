Dorothy L. Allyn



Dorothy Louise Allyn, age 97, of Toledo, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Kingston Residence of Sylvania. Dorothy was born December 17, 1921 in Edmonton, Alberta Canada to the late Edward and Jennie (Stanz) Eickholt. They lived on a farm there until 1943 when they immigrated to the United States.



Dorothy Allyn married Richard (Gene) Allyn on September 17, 1949.



Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Richard (Gene), her parents Edward and Jennie, Eleanor (sister), Doris (sister), and Doreen (sister). She worked as a beautician in her early years, and in the United States worked in the millinery department at LaSalle's for many years.



Gene and Dorothy loved to travel in their later years, and went back to her hometown, Edmonton several times. Dorothy was an accomplished seamstress, and artist and her beautiful home reflected her many talents.



Her greatest joy in life was taking care of her special needs sister Doreen, and attending her monthly luncheons with her special group of longtime friends.



Dorothy's passion was to help the underprivileged. She felt so strongly in this conviction that she left her entire Estate to her many favorite charities.



A special thanks to the staff of Kingston and Ohio Living Hospice for taking wonderful care of "Miss Dorothy".



Funeral services will be private. Online condolences to



www.reebfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019