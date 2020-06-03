Dorothy L. Jensen
1937 - 2020
Dorothy L. Jensen

February 4, 1937 - May 25, 2020

Dorothy L. Jensen, 83, of Toledo, Ohio, died Monday, May 25, 2020. Born February 4, 1937, in Toledo, OH, she was the daughter of Frank and Elizabeth (Aysh) Stocker, and raised by E. Reader and Lenore Baker. A 1955 graduate of the former DeVilbiss High School, she married James J. Jensen on November 5, 1955. He preceded her in death in August of 1988. Dorothy was employed as a clerk for the Dana Corporation for 21 years, retiring in 1976. She was a member of St. Clement Catholic Church.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Tamra Jensen; grandchildren, Nikki and Caleb Jensen and Christopher Sharp. Dorothy was also preceded in death by her sons, James and Andrew Jensen; sisters, Margueritte Eller, Mary Miller; brother, Frank Stocker and daughter-in-law, Kathleen Jensen.

Visitation and services were private. Arrangements by the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, Temperance, MI. Memorials may be made to the Erie United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer's Association.

pawlakfuneralhome.com


Published in The Blade from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
