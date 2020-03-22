|
Dorothy Laughlin Rank Geoffrion
Dorothy F. Geoffrion, 94, of Toledo, Ohio passed away peacefully at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg on Friday, March 20, 2020. Dorothy was born in Toledo, Ohio, on March 3, 1926, to Frank and Henrietta (Butts) Laughlin. Dorothy was a Physician's Office Assistant prior to her retirement. She was a member of the Epiphany of the Lord Sacred Heart Parish. Dorothy was actively involved in many organizations, her church and St. Vincent DePaul Society.
Dorothy will be most remembered for her warm personality and her friendliness. Whether it be at a campsite, planning a large potluck, tailgating for Notre Dame football, or just a quiet night at home playing Bunco, Dorothy was always surrounded by people she loved and people who loved her. She brightened up every room and made everyone comfortable. Dorothy was charismatic, engaging, sociable, and it was impossible to talk to her for only a few minutes. Her devotion to her family was the cornerstone of her life, and the accomplishments of her family members was her favorite conversation topic. In particular, Dorothy treasured her weekly visits with her niece, Pam. The times she shared with the people she loved will allow her to live forever in our memories and our hearts.
Surviving are her children Mary " Polly" (Ed Blum) Monett, Deb (Robert) Toth, David (Mary Pat) Geoffrion; grandchildren, Joe, Luke, Theresa, Tracy, Cindy, Steven, Philip, Thomas; 10 great grandchildren; brother, Al; sisters-in-law, Donna and Louise Laughlin. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Vivian; son-in-law, Wayne Monett; brothers, Frank, Larry, and Harry.
Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Monday, March 23rd from 2:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 5:00 p.m. A Memorial Mass and Inurnment in Calvary Cemetery will be held at a later date. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Diabetes Association or Hospice of NWO. Dorothy's family would like to thank all her care givers at the Toledo Hospital and Hospice NWO Perrysburg for their wonderful care and love given to her.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020